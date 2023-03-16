Ruston Kelly – “Michael Keaton”

New Music March 16, 2023 11:00 AM By Tom Breihan

New Music March 16, 2023 11:00 AM By Tom Breihan

Next month, the Nashville country-rocker and former Kacey Musgraves muse Ruston Kelly will follow his 2020 LP Shape & Destroy with a new album called The Weakness. Kelly isolated himself at home for months while working on the songs, and then he recorded them with Sharon Van Etten/Maggie Rogers collaborator Nate Mercereau. We’ve already posted the title track and “Mending Song,” and now Kelly has followed them with a new track called “Michael Keaton.”

“Michael Keaton” is a big, muscular guitar song about being stoned and trying not to deal with someone who’s looking for consolation. The song’s narrator doesn’t want to deal with personal issues; he just wants to enjoy his goofy-ass movie theories. This one’s got a great chorus: “It’s 3:35 in the morning/ And I thought CBD would not get me high/ But here I am thinking, what if Michael Keaton killed himself in Multiplicity?/ Would that be genocide?” Check it out below.


The Weakness is out 4/7 via Rounder.

