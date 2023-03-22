Frost Children — natives of St. Louis, the NYC cool-kid scene, and the internet — were everywhere during SXSW, including a rooftop set at Whole Foods and one of the wildest performances at our own Range Life party. The live show, as much a raucous noise-rock freakout as a sparkling hyperpop exercise, helped the extremely theatrical post-Gecs project to click for me. Today siblings Angel and Lulu Prost are back with a third single from new album Speed Run following “Flatline” and “All I Got.”

This one’s called “HI 5.” The cover art features Harry Goaz of Twin Peaks fame, who is apparently a Frost Children fan. It’s kind of a hyperpop rap song with a radio-friendly beat that reminds me of the late ’90s. “I’ll sing this shit ’til you sing along,” goes one key lyric. “I don’t even give a fuck if you get it wrong.” Frost Children’s statement: “HI 5 is like breathing, a simple exercise, an internal victory lap in which all your cells congratulate each other in unison.”

Watch the “HI 5” video below.

Speed Run is out 4/14 on True Panther.