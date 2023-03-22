Hannah Jadagu – “Warning Sign”

Hannah Jadagu – “Warning Sign”

In a couple months, the New York-based musician Hannah Jadagu is releasing her debut album, Aperture. We’ve heard “Say It Now” and “What You Did” from it already, and today she’s putting out another new one, the smooth “Warning Sign.”

“‘Warning Sign’ was practically the last song Max (co-producer) and I recorded for the album,” Jadagu said in a statement. “It almost was just a short interlude, but I was inspired by a melody that my sister sang on the original demo, which led Max and I to be able to piece together the rest of the sounds in the studio.”

Listen below.

Aperture is out 5/19 via Sub Pop.

