Earlier in March, Fever Ray (aka Karin Dreijer) released their new album (our Album Of The Week, in fact): Radical Romantics. Now, they are currently on tour in Europe; in May, the There’s No Place I’d Rather Be Tour will hit the US, starting with New York’s Terminal 5. Tonight, Dreijer played the first date on their tour in Oslo at Sentrum Scene, where they live-debuted songs like “What They Call Us,” “New Utensils,” “Shiver, “Kandy,” “Even It Out,” “Carbon Dioxide,” and “Tapping Fingers” — all of which appear on Radical Romantics. This is also the first time they’ve performed live in five years. (Dreijer actually cut their 2018 tour short, citing anxiety.)

Watch some fan-shot footage of Fever Ray’s return to the stage below.

Fever Ray = Karin Dreijer = grym svensk electropop på Sentrum Scene, Oslo 💃🏻💥🕺🏾 pic.twitter.com/mPVISEGvu8 — Geir Lyngstad Strøm 🇺🇦 (@geirls) March 23, 2023

SETLIST:

01 “What They Call Us” (Live debut)

02 “New Utensils” (Live debut)

03 “When I Grow Up”

04 “Mustn’t Hurry”

05 “Triangle Walks”

06 “To The Moon And Back”

07 “Shiver” (Live debut)

08 “Kandy” (Live debut)

09 “Even It Out” (Live debut)

10 “An Itch”

11 “I’m Not Done”

12 “Carbon Dioxide” (Live debut)

13 “Now’s The Only Time I Know”

14 “Tapping Fingers” (Live debut)

15 “If I Had A Heart”

16 “Coconut” (Encore)

Radical Romantics is out now via Mute.