A few months ago, the Philly rap star Lil Uzi Vert released his standalone single “Just Wanna Rock,” a two-minute Jersey club banger that was heavily teased on TikTok before its actual release. The song has since become a full-on viral hit — partly because it’s great and partly because you can set some real spectacle to that song. At the Grammys, for instance, “Just Wanna Rock” served as the grand finale of the night’s best performance, the all-star tribute to hip-hop. That whole segment was wild and chaotic and supremely fun, and it feels like it really only could’ve ended when Uzi suddenly appeared in giant anime hair.

Lil Uzi Vert turned his appearance on last night’s Tonight Show into a similar kind of spectacle. Uzi was on the show to perform “Just Wanna Rock,” and it might’ve made sense for Uzi to give a standard performance of that song, maybe with the Roots backing him up. But that’s not how Uzi works. Instead, he turned his performance into a scene from a post-apocalyptic Step Up sequel.

Last night, Uzi had his hair up in a towering charged mohawk, and he led a team up backup dancers, with everyone rocking shiny black vinyl Matrix outfits. Uzi was probably lip-syncing the whole time, but the vocal performance wasn’t the point of the thing. Instead, this was about Uzi and his dancers doing a dazzling, all-out physical routine, with synchronized backflips and coordinated all-fall-down moments and Uzi himself taking it to the floor for some windmills and footwork. This guy is a performer. Watch it all happen below.

You’ve seen the “Just Wanna Rock” video, right? Great video. If you haven’t, here it is: