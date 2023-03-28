Clark – “Dismissive”

New Music March 28, 2023 9:41 AM By Tom Breihan

Later this spring, the veteran UK producer Chris Clark will release Sus Dog, a new album that credits Clark’s old comrade Thom Yorke as executive producer. The album features Clark singing, a new development for him, so he reached out to Yorke for guidance. Clark says that the album is his version of the Beach Boys making a rave record, and Yorke sings and plays bass on one song. We’ve already posted the early tracks “Town Crank” and “Clutch Pearlers,” and now Clark dropped another one.

The new song “Dismissive” is a skittery, psychedelic synthpop track with vocals from Manchester musician Raki Singh. The track has some nicely spaced-out melody to it, and its warped and distorted synth-bass takes me back to the blog-house days. Clark himself describes the song thus: “It’s a pep talk in mumble voice to kind of soften its stridency. It’s the perils of saying ‘fuck the world I’m going at it alone.’ Radiant. Bitter. All these mixed emotions playing out on someone’s face.” Check it out below.

Sus Dog is out 5/26 on Clark’s own Throttle Records. Pre-order it here.

