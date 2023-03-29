At the end of April, Annie Blackman is releasing a new EP, Bug, her follow-up to last year’s full-length debut All Of It. She introduced it with “Ash” a few weeks back, and today Blackman is back with the EP’s title track, a floaty, tangled folk song: “Actually if you’re around come by/ It’s late but if you’re awake then so am/ I And I can’t cut it out,” Blackman sings on it.

“‘Bug’ is a lesson in similes and metaphors that probably would have helped me in fifth grade,” Blackman said. “In it, I’m imagining all of the non-human things I feel emotionally parallel to. It was really fun to write because it felt like a true puzzle-solving, trying to make all of the figurative language work together.”

Check out the track below.

The Bug EP is out 4/28 via Father/Daughter Records. Pre-order it here.