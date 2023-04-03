This past weekend, WWE held its annual Wrestlemania spectacular over two nights at SoFi Stadium in Las Angeles. They were pretty good shows, though they’ve already been overshadowed by this morning’s news that Ari Emmanuel’s Endeavor Group, the parent company of UFC, is in advanced talks to buy WWE and to merge WWE and UFC into a single company. Snoop Dogg, a guy who’s already participated in a lot of wrestling shows and who’s in the celebrity wing of the WWE Hall Of Fame, was a big part of the proceedings. In one spot that was presumably ad-libbed, Snoop even won an impromptu match against a former WWE World Champion.

For both Wrestlemania nights, Snoop Dogg served the event’s co-host with Mike “The Miz” Mizanin, the former Real World cast member who’s been part of WWE since 2004 and who headlined Wrestlemania against John Cena in 2011. These days, the Miz is mostly a comedy bad guy, and he’s often been used to make celebrities look good. Two years ago, for instance, Bad Bunny and wrestler Damien Priest teamed up to defeat the Miz and John Morrison in a shockingly great tag-team match. Bad Bunny was part of this past weekend’s Wrestlemania, too. He stopped Priest’s villainous Judgement Day faction from cheating to help Dominik Mysterio defeat his father Rey. Snoop Dogg drove Rey to the ring in an entrance that paid tribute to Rey’s late friend Eddie Guerrero.

WHAT AN ENTRANCE BY REY MYSTERIO!

Both nights had comedy bits where Snoop Dogg forced the Miz into sudden matches against returning stars. On the first night, Miz lost to Pat McAfee, the former NFL punter and occasional wrestling commentator. Last night, Miz was supposed to wrestle against Vince McMahon’s returning son, Shane. But Shane McMahon apparently suffered some kind of sudden and severe leg injury in the opening minutes of their match.

In what looked like an improvised moment, Snoop Dogg acted to keep the show going while Shane was being helped out of the stadium. Snoop punched the Miz in the face a couple of times, hit a version of the People’s Elbow, and pinned him. You’ve got to credit Snoop with having the presence of mind to save a segment that had just gone straight to hell.

OH MY GOD, Shane McMahon just blew his leg out, and Snoop Dogg came in and improvised an great #WrestleMania moment.

This wasn’t Snoop’s pro wrestling debut. In 2021, Snoop teamed up with Cody Rhodes — who headlined last night’s Wrestlemania against Roman Reigns — and hit a top-rope splash on Serpentico at a pandemic-era AEW show.