SQÜRL – “John Ashbery Takes A Walk” (Feat. Charlotte Gainsbourg)

Sara Driver

New Music April 4, 2023 10:07 AM By James Rettig

Jim Jarmusch and Carter Logan started SQÜRL in 2009 so that they could score Jarmusch’s film The Limits Of Control, and they’ve released a number of EPs and film scores since then. But last month, the duo announced their debut full-length album, Silver Haze, and shared its lead single “Berlin ’87.” They got an assist from Charlotte Gainsbourg for the new single “John Ashbery Takes A Walk”; Gainsbourg reads two of Ashbery’s poems on top of a SQÜRL composition. Check out a video for the track created by Jem Cohen below.

Silver Haze is out 5/5 via Sacred Bones Records. Pre-order it here.

