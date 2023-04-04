The British comedian James Acaster describes his project Temps as “DIY Gorillaz.” On the forthcoming Temps debut album Party Gator Purgatory, every track features a whole mess of guests from across the indie-music universe. We’ve already posted the early tracks “no,no” and “bleedthemtoxins,” and now Temps have shared another bleary psychedelic posse cut.

The new song “ificouldjust” is a lush, tumbling track that features vocals from Why? mastermind Yoni Wolf, Brooklyn-via-Detroit underground rap great Quelle Chris, ever-evolving pop enigma Shamir, Australian art-popper Montaigne, and Baltimore experimentalist Ami Dang. In the track’s video, many different Temps contributors — some of whom are on the song and some of whom are not — check in via webcam. Watch it below.

Party Gator Purgatory is out 5/19 on Bella Union.