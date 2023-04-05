In 2021, the Norwegian folk duo Kings Of Convenience returned with Peace Or Love, then their first new album in over a decade. The band toured in support of it in Europe, South America, and Asia, but they have not landed stateside yet. But that will change this fall, when Kings Of Convenience play their first US shows since 2011. Their brief tour will kick off in October in New York before heading to DC, Pittsburgh, Chicago, Seattle, San Francisco, and wrapping up in Los Angeles.

In other Kings Of Convenience news: Erlend Øye, one-half of the duo, is releasing a new solo project this Friday called Winter Companion, made up primarily of tracks that were written in the past few months, and then recorded in Mexico City earlier this year. Øye went into some details about his creative process for the release over on his Instagram.

Check out the Kings Of Convenience tour dates below.

10/24 New York, NY @ Webster Hall

10/25 Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

10/27 Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr. Smalls Theatre

10/28 Chicago, IL @ The Vic Theatre

10/30 Seattle, WA @ The Neptune Theatre

11/01 San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore

11/03 Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda Theatre

Tickets for these shows go on sale Wednesday, April 12 at 10AM local time — details here.