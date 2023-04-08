Hear Jason Isbell And The 400 Unit’s Previously Unreleased “They Wait”

New Music April 8, 2023 12:55 PM By Rachel Brodsky

Hear Jason Isbell And The 400 Unit’s Previously Unreleased “They Wait”

New Music April 8, 2023 12:55 PM By Rachel Brodsky

Jason Isbell And The 400 Unit’s new documentary Running With Our Eyes Closed is now streaming on HBO. Focusing on the making of Isbell’s 2020 album Reunions, the doc features a previously unreleased song called “They Wait” from the Reunions sessions. That song, which features gorgeous harmonies from Amanda Shires, is officially streaming now.

In previous Jason Isbell And The 400 Unit news, their new album Weathervanes will be out in June, and we’ve already heard previews such as “Middle Of The Morning” and “Death Wish.”

Listen to “They Wait” below.

Weathervanes is out 6/9 via Southeastern Records / Thirty Tigers.

