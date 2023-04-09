Jack Black Releases Music Video For Super Mario Bros. Movie Ballad “Peaches”

News April 9, 2023 12:21 PM By James Rettig

Jack Black Releases Music Video For Super Mario Bros. Movie Ballad “Peaches”

News April 9, 2023 12:21 PM By James Rettig

The Super Maro Bros. Movie is a box office juggernaut, and it contains a potential viral hit in “Peaches,” a song that Bowser, voiced by Jack Black, sings about Princess Peach. To celebrate the film’s opening weekend, Black released a music video directed by Cole Bennett where he’s dressed up in an IRL Bowser costume and plays the ballad on a piano in an all peach-colored room. Check it out below.

This past week, Jack Black also popped up in an episode of The Mandalorian alongside Lizzo.

James Rettig Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Controversial Matty Healy Episode Of Adam Friedland Podcast Removed From Apple And Spotify

3 days ago 0

Karol G Slams Her New GQ Mexico Cover: “My Face Doesn’t Look Like That, My Body Doesn’t Look Like That”

2 days ago 0

Luscious Jackson’s Vivian Trimble Dead At 59

3 days ago 0

The Number Ones: Flo Rida’s “Low” (Feat. T-Pain)

3 days ago 0

Today Was Paul Stanley’s Last Day To Apologize To Ace Frehley – Instead He Called To Say “Fuck You”

4 days ago 0

more from News

Please disable your adblocker or subscribe to ad-free membership to view this article.

Already a VIP? Sign in.

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest