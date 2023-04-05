Today, Lizzo and Jack Black have joined Thundercat and Flea on the short but growing list of musicians who have joined the extended Star Wars universe. The latest episode of The Mandalorian, the phenomenally successful Disney+ series, has a quick cameo from Lizzo and Black.

I haven’t seen this episode yet, so I don’t know how important these two are to the storyline, but Lizzo and Black evidently play an in-love couple who host an alien dinner party and who appear to share the controversial opinion that Grogu, the character that everyone knows as Baby Yoda, is cute. Lizzo gets to hold him. Here’s their scene:

Lizzo’s affection for Baby Yoda is nothing new. On Halloween in 2021, Lizzo put on an extremely elaborate Grogu costume and ran around in Hollywood.

In other Jack Black news, the Tenacious D frontman says that he’s planning a 20th-anniversary reunion with his no-longer-young castmates from the 2003 Richard Linklater film School Of Rock. As People reports, Black tells Entertainment Tonight, “All those kids — dig this — they were 10 years old when we made that movie and now they’re all, like, 30… We like to jam. I’m looking forward to seeing all of the grown-ups from School Of Rock.”