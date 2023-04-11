On her 2021 album Big Time, the great Angel Olsen used the lens of classic country music to explore some recent earthshaking events in her own life. Later this week, Olsen will release Forever Means, a new EP of songs from the Big Time sessions — once again recorded with Jonathan Wilson — that work as their own statement. We’ve already posted “Nothing’s Free,” and now Olsen has also shared the EP’s title track.

“Forever Means” is a kind of questioning love song with a hushed, intimate close-mic’ed vocal from Angel Olsen. She sings softly over an acoustic guitar, trying out a few different definitions for the word “forever.” In a press release, Olsen says that the song is “a kind of nod to George Harrison.” Olsen has also just announced a new round of North American tour dates, including a few shows with the Strokes. Below, check out the warm, retro, Super-8-looking “Forever Means” video and Olsen’s upcoming touring itinerary.

TOUR DATES:

4/16 – North Charleston, SC @ High Water Festival

5/03-04 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre *

6/07 – Galzignano Terme, Italy @ Anfiteatro del Venda

6/09 – Jesi, Italy @ Teatro Perfolesi

6/10 – Castiglione del Lago, Italy @ Rocca Medievale

6/12 – Milan, Italy @ Giardino della Triennale

7/07 – Madrid, Spain @ Mad Cool Festival

7/08 – Lisbon, Portugal @ Nos Alive Festival

8/05 – Saint Charles, IA @ Hinterland Music Festival

8/10 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Forever Cemetery

8/19 – Queens, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium #

8/25 – London, UK @ All Points East Festival

8/27 – Paris, France @ Rock En Seine

8/29 – Leeds, UK @ Leeds Irish Centre

8/30 – Birmingham, UK @ The Mill

8/31 – Sun. Sep. 3 – Salisbury, UK @ End Of The Road Festival

10/17 – San Diego, CA @ Humphreys Concerts By The Bay

10/18 – Garden Grove, CA @ Garden Amphitheatre +

10/19-20 – San Francisco, CA @ The Regency Ballroom +

10/24 – Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall ^

10/25-26 – Portland OR @ Revolution Hall #

10/27 – Seattle, WA @ Neptune Theatre ^

10/28 – Seattle, WA @ Neptune Theatre @

11/29 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue %

11/30 – Milwaukee, WI @ Turner Hall Ballroom ^

12/01 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall ^

12/02 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

12/03 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall !

12/05 – Louisville, KY @ Headliners Music Hall !

12/06 – Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl !

12/07 – Birmingham, AL @ Saturn ~

12/08 – Athens, GA @ 40 Watt Club ~

12/09 – Saxapahaw, NC @ Haw River Ballroom ~

* with Jason Isbell

# with The Strokes

+ with King Tuff

^ with Kara Jackson

# with Allegra Krieger

@ with Led To Sea

% with Nona Invie

! with Joanna Sternberg

~ with Sluice

The Forever Means EP is out 4/14 on Jagjaguwar.