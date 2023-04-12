The post-midnight Mandy, Indiana set I saw at SXSW this year was both clarifying and mystifying. My exposure to the Manchester quartet’s recordings had me thinking they were some kind of art-damaged industrial noise thing like HEALTH. There’s some of that in their DNA, but onstage they’re more like a weirder-than-average dance-rock band fronted by a true freak in Valentine Caulfield. In the spirit of groups like Gang Gang Dance or, say, Factory Floor, Mandy make dance music for strobe-lit DIY spaces, punk rock if it was entirely about rhythm, squeals, and shrieks.

On “Peach Fuzz,” the latest single from upcoming debut album i’ve seen a way, the band rides a nasty, discordant synth groove while Caulfield murmurs in French, “It’s not a revolt, it’s a revolution/ They are the winners and we are the losers/ We are told yes, we are told no/ They take us for idiots/ We go around in circles.” Listen below.

i’ve seen a way is out 5/19 on Fire Talk.