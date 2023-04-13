Jessie Ware – “Begin Again”

New Music April 13, 2023 11:00 AM By James Rettig

New Music April 13, 2023 11:00 AM By James Rettig

At the end of the month, Jessie Ware is releasing a new album with the emphatic title That! Feels Good!, her follow-up to 2020’s What’s Your Pleasure? We’ve heard two singles from it so far, “Free Yourself” and “Pearls,” and today the British singer has returned with a third, “Begin Again.”

“On a miserable afternoon during lockdown, James Ford zoomed Shungudzo and Danny Parker in Los Angeles,” Ware said, setting the scene in a statement. “They were just waking up, it was already dark in London. Frustrated yet completely focused, we set about writing in a new – and unnatural – way over the internet.”

“Dreaming of human touch, escapes to Brazil, beach bodies, holiday romances, all of it!” Ware continued. “I absolutely adore this song and I’m so excited for you to hear it, to hear the beautiful production by James and horns by KOKOROKO, it’s the song that I knew I wanted to make as soon as I finished ‘Remember Where You Are.'”

Watch a video directed by Charlie Di Placido below.

That! Feels Good! is out 4/28 via EMI.

