Next month, Alison Goldfrapp is releasing her debut solo album, The Love Invention. Last month, she announced it with the single “So Hard So Hot,” and the album also includes versions of “Digging Deeper” and “Fever,” her recent collaborations with Claptone and Paul Woolford, respectively.

Today, she’s back with another new song, “NeverStop,” which boasts a wriggling beat. “‘NeverStop’ is about always feeling the wonder,” Goldfrapp said. “Committing to connect with each other, nature and our surroundings while trying to navigate through the contradictions and complexities of life.”

Check it out below.

The Love Invention is out 5/12 via VIA Skint/BMG MUSIC. Pre-order it here.