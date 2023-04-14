“To be honest,” Christine And The Queens’ Colbert Performance Was Great
The lead single from the new Christine And The Queens album is so good. Have you heard it? “To be honest” dropped about a month ago, heralding the impending arrival of PARANOÏA, ANGELS, TRUE LOVE, a 20-track opus co-produced by Mike Dean. Last night on Colbert, Chris gave an impassioned, theatrical solo performance of the song involving angel wings. It was a reminder that “To be honest” is one of the best ’80s and ’90s pastiches to emerge in years, a guitar-laced synth-pop anthem with a warm, tender, glowing center. Watch below.