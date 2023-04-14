“To be honest,” Christine And The Queens’ Colbert Performance Was Great

News April 14, 2023 8:39 AM By Chris DeVille

The lead single from the new Christine And The Queens album is so good. Have you heard it? “To be honest” dropped about a month ago, heralding the impending arrival of PARANOÏA, ANGELS, TRUE LOVE, a 20-track opus co-produced by Mike Dean. Last night on Colbert, Chris gave an impassioned, theatrical solo performance of the song involving angel wings. It was a reminder that “To be honest” is one of the best ’80s and ’90s pastiches to emerge in years, a guitar-laced synth-pop anthem with a warm, tender, glowing center. Watch below.

