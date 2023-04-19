Last year, the Maryland rapper and producer redveil released his breakout album learn 2 swim on his 18th birthday. Since then, redveil has become a rising star and a full-time touring act. Tomorrow, redveil turns 19. Today, 364 days after learn 2 swim, redveil has come out with a new EP that pushed his style in new directions.

On learn 2 swim, redveil generally sounded pretty introverted, setting his musings about his own coming of age to warm waves of soulfully jazzy sample-based music. But reveil has spent most of the past year on the road, and his music has become more physical and hyped-up without losing its exploratory sensibility. That’s the version of redveil that we hear on playing w/ fire.

On the new EP, redveil’s drums and delivery both hit harder. He’s clearly been playing around with his style, figuring out ways to make it translate to the bigger crowds that he’s been seeing on tour. We’ve already posted “giftbag” and the JPEGMAFIA collab “black enuff.” The EP is out now, and you can stream it and watch the new “captain” video below.

The self-released playing w/ fire EP is out now.