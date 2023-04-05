A couple of weeks ago, JPEGMAFIA and Danny Brown released the excellent collaborative album Scaring The Hoes. That’s a special record. JPEGMAFIA produced the whole LP himself, and there’s only one guest on it: redveil, another rapper and producer from Maryland. Today, redveil and JPEGMAFIA have gotten back together on another new track. This time, redveil is the producer responsible.

Last year, redveil released his breakout album learn 2 swim on his 18th birthday. That’s a mellow, introspective record, but redveil has done a lot of touring since then, and he’s been moving toward a more energetic sound on the recent singles “2daside” and “giftbag.” Today, redveil announces that he’ll release his new EP playing w/ fire next week, and he’s also dropping his new JPEGMAFIA collab “black enuff.”

On “black enuff,” both redveil and JPEGMAFIA talk about being real over a busy, blaring redveil beat. It’s a fiery, intense, track. In director Manny Madrigal’s video, redveil and JPEGMAFIA wreck a drum kit and beat up a cop who they’ve got tied up in a warehouse. Check it out below.

The playing w/ fire EP is out 4/19. Check out our recent JPEGMAFIA interview here.