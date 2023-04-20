Killer Mike – “Don’t Let The Devil” (Feat. El-P & thankugoodsir)

New Music April 20, 2023 12:01 AM By Rachel Brodsky

Killer Mike has announced MICHAEL, his first solo album since R.A.P. Music way back in the pre-Run The Jewels days of 2012. “RTJ is the X-Men, this is my Logan,” Mike says of the LP, which is described as “his most autobiographical and independent” to date. It’s out Jun. 16.

The lead single “Don’t Let The Devil” features his RTJ partner EL-P and thankugoodsir, plus production by El-P, No I.D., and Little Shalimar. It follows last year’s “Run” (which had Young Thug and a speech by Dave Chappelle) as well as “Talk’n That Shit” and “Get Some Money” from the Madden 23 soundtrack.

Run The Jewels recently announced 10th anniversary shows in NYC, Chicago, Atlanta, and LA this fall, and today the rappers’ very own Nike SB Dunks go on sale. It’s also Mike’s birthday — happy birthday Killer Mike.

Listen to “Don’t Let The Devil” below.

And Mike appeared on Lil Dicky’s Dave last week. Here’s that:

Jonathan Mannion

MICHAEL is out 5/19 via VLNS, LLC.

