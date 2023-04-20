YSL Lawyer Arrested For Carrying Unlabeled Prescription Medication In Courthouse

The court case surrounding Young Thug and other alleged members of the Young Slime Life crew is still ongoing in Atlanta. On Thursday afternoon, the Fulton County sheriff’s department arrested Anastassios Manettas, an attorney representing one of the defendants, after security guards discovered he had been carrying unlabeled prescription drugs into the courthouse, as WSB-TV Channel 2 reports.

During the arrest, Manettas hit a police officer with his cellphone. A fellow defense attorney told Rolling Stone that Manettas was attempting to give him his phone so that it could not be searched in jail when it inadvertently hit the officer. Manettas has not been formally charged, though is potentially facing two counts of pills not being in their original container, one count of obstruction, and one count of simple battery against a law enforcement officer.

Back in January, video showed Young Thug being handed a Percocet by a co-defendant inside the courtroom. Yesterday, one of the defendants, Rodaluis Ryan, was found with a “sizeable” amount of marijuana on him, as WSB-TV notes.

The RICO case is still undergoing jury selection, and opening arguments are not expected to begin until at least August. The trial is expected to last six to nine months, as Rolling Stone points out, and attorneys are finding it difficult to select jurors who can commit to such a long time period.