Florence + The Machine only just released last year’s Dance Fever, and since then they’ve been pretty busy: Florence Welch has explained why she’s come around on TikTok, Florence + The Machine have covered No Doubt’s “Just A Girl” for the hit Showtime series Yellowjackets, and they got the Kelly Clarkson cover-song treatment last month. Later in May, the band is set to tour through Brazil, Europe, and the UK. Earlier this month, however, Welch started teasing her “mermaid” era, which is now upon us in the form of a song called “Mermaids.” “Oh the mermaids have sharp teeth,” Welch wrote yesterday next to a video of her in a mermaid tail, floating in a bath. Enter Florence’s mermaid(s) era below.