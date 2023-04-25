Annie Blackman – “The Well”

Tonje Thilesen

New Music April 25, 2023 11:15 AM By Tom Breihan

Annie Blackman – “The Well”

Tonje Thilesen

New Music April 25, 2023 11:15 AM By Tom Breihan

In a few days, the Brooklyn-based singer-songwriter Annie Blackman will release her new EP Bug, and we’ve already posted “Ash” and the title track. Today, Blackman has shared one last song before the record comes out. “The Well” is a playfully plainspoken, intimate song that foreground’s Blackman’s voice and her lyrics. The song’s Meghan Nash-directed video is all about what happens when you have to share office space with a literal demon. Here’s what Blackman says about it:

This video started with the idea that I should wear an ill-fitting suit, and the rest eventually followed. “The Well” is a song that describes dissociation. By including a supernatural character in the video, we wanted to relay what it can feel like to be removed from reality. By the end of the video, I’ve sort of reunited with myself by making amends with the demon through the power of music — corny as that sounds. The video is silly and requires some imagination, and we had a lot of fun making it.

Check it out below.

The Bug EP is out 4/28 on Father/Daughter Records. Pre-order it here.

Tom Breihan Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

The Number Ones: Katy Perry’s “I Kissed A Girl”

2 days ago 0

Watch Neil Young Perform With Stephen Stills At First Concert In 4 Years

3 days ago 0

M83 Release Statement About Austin Show Canceled After One Song

3 days ago 0

M83 Will Refund Attendees Of Austin Concert Canceled After One Song

5 days ago 0

Watch Wet Leg Bring Out Dave Grohl To Scream On “Ur Mum” At Coachella

3 days ago 0

more from New Music

Please disable your adblocker or subscribe to ad-free membership to view this article.

Already a VIP? Sign in.

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest