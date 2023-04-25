Annie Blackman – “The Well”

In a few days, the Brooklyn-based singer-songwriter Annie Blackman will release her new EP Bug, and we’ve already posted “Ash” and the title track. Today, Blackman has shared one last song before the record comes out. “The Well” is a playfully plainspoken, intimate song that foreground’s Blackman’s voice and her lyrics. The song’s Meghan Nash-directed video is all about what happens when you have to share office space with a literal demon. Here’s what Blackman says about it:

This video started with the idea that I should wear an ill-fitting suit, and the rest eventually followed. “The Well” is a song that describes dissociation. By including a supernatural character in the video, we wanted to relay what it can feel like to be removed from reality. By the end of the video, I’ve sort of reunited with myself by making amends with the demon through the power of music — corny as that sounds. The video is silly and requires some imagination, and we had a lot of fun making it.

Check it out below.

The Bug EP is out 4/28 on Father/Daughter Records. Pre-order it here.