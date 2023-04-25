Bay Area post-hardcore greats Loma Prieta have been around for almost 20 years, but they go long periods without releasing new music. It’s been eight years since Loma Prieta released Self Portrait, their most recent LP. In the time since then, there’s been a two-song single, 2019’s “Continuum” b/w “Fate.” Last year, the band released a minute-and-a-half rager called “Sunlight.” That turned out to be the first taste of their new album Last, which is finally coming out this summer.

Loma Prieta recorded Last with their old collaborator Jack Shirley, who’s most famous for producing the band’s Bay Area peers Deafheaven. “Sunlight” is on the new album, and so is the new song “Glare,” an intense but gorgeous song. “Glare” sprawls over six minutes, combining jagged guitar-stabs with post-rock swells and strangulated screams with almost choral melodies. It’s truly an epic. Here’s what Loma Prieta’s Sean Leary says about the song:

“Glare” is a song talking about the two meanings of the word “glare” and where they intersect. A blinding brightness vs. a hateful stare, more simply, light vs. dark. Within this, a metaphor about how light and dark play with our sight, same as love and hate cloud our mind. Love and hate are so closely tied in the human psyche, becoming confusingly similar in tone when felt full-on. Musically, this track runs the gamut of these strong diametric opposites — beginning contemplative, moving into hatred and rage, concluding with bright, cathartic triumph. The track features an appearance by Loma Prieta’s longtime friend and collaborator Josh Staples (The New Trust, The Velvet Teen).

Below, check out the Evan Henkel-directed “Glare” video, along with the Last tracklist and the dates for Loma Prieta’s brief July tour of North America.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Sequitur”

02 “Nsaids”

03 “Sunlight”

04 “Dose”

05 “Fire In Black & White”

06 “One-Off (Part 2)”

07 “Circular Saw”

08 “Symbios”

09 “Dreamlessness”

10 “Glare”

11 “LLC”

TOUR DATES:

6/30 – Oakland, CA @ Ivy Room

7/01 – Chicago, IL @ Beat Kitchen #

7/02 – Detroit, MI @ Sanctuary #

7/03 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Pyramid Scheme #

7/04 – Toronto, ON @ Garrison #

7/05 – Montreal, QC @ Bar Le Ritz PDB #

7/06 – Pawtucket, RI @ Machines #

7/07 – Brooklyn, NY @ TV Eye #

7/08 – Philadelphia, PA @ Milk Boy *

7/09 – Baltimore, MD @ Metro Gallery *

7/10 – Pittsburgh PA @ TBA

# with Frail Body

* with Eyelet

Last is out 6/30 on Deathwish, Inc.