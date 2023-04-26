Oblivion Access Festival Announces Arts Lineup & 2023 Aftershows

Austin’s Oblivion Access Festival will take place this year from June 15 through June 18. The lineup as it stands already includes performances from Faust, Duster, TR/ST, Godflesh, Tim Hecker, clipping., Earth, and much more. Today, the organizers are revealing some of the art events and after-hours programming that will also happen during the festival.

Those include an installation from Studio OVNI, a local performance and research group, that will take place on that Friday from 8PM to 9PM at Chess Club. The following day, also at Chess Club, there will be a four-hour presentation of short films created by Texas filmmakers, including works from Erica Nix, Corinthia Mallo, and more. And on Sunday, Chess Club will turn into the festival Recovery Zone, with a sound bathing zone from Reina and free yoga, and at night there will be a walkthrough performance art installation called Father’s Day Journey.

Oblivion Access Festival will also host a one-night-only drag performance at 13th Floor from Louisianna Purchase and a DJ set from SRSQ. There will also be late-night programming all weekend starting around midnight at Club Eternal: Thursday night will have GothBoiClique’s Nedarb and Yawns alongside Seraphim, Lil Grace, and Fembotz; Friday will be a Deathbysheep showcase featuring DJ Manny, Casper McFadden, Akafae, Lifeblood, and Alptrack; and Saturday will be headlined by JK Flesh (Godflesh’s Justin Broadrick), Justine Yeldham (Lucas Abela), Deep Cross, JT Whitfield, and M. Shgi. Sunday night’s late-night programming will conclude with Burnt Skull, Blissful Myth, World Is Hell, and Tears Of Eros

Stereogum is an official media partner for this year’s Oblivion Access Festival. This week, we launched a giveaway for a pair of all-venue “Blind Faith” passes to the event. You can enter for a chance to win until May 8 at noon ET.