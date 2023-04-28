Dance-music elder gods the Chemical Brothers just had a couple of big weekends at Coachella, and if you get a chance to jump around to their music in a field anytime soon, I would heartily suggest that you take that opportunity. Last month, the Chems released “No Reason,” a single that’s been part of their live track for a while. Today, the “No Reason” 12″ is out, and there’s a previously unreleased track on the B-side.

The new Chemical Brothers track “All Of A Sudden” could’ve easily been a single itself. This one is vintage Chems: propulsive techno beat, catchy-ass electro keyboard riff, perfectly-placed vocal sample, general endorphin-rush freakout vibe. Give it a listen below.