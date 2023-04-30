Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour rolls on, and this weekend she’s doing three nights at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. At every show, she’s switching out a couple of “surprise songs” in the setlist.

On Friday night, she performed her evermore track “Coney Island” for the first time, which features the National as a whole — in celebration of their new album First Two Pages Of Frankenstein, which came out that same day and features a song with Swift.

And on Saturday night, Swift did another live debut during the surprise songs portion, this time of “High Infidelity,” a track that appears on the deluxe Midnights (3am Edition). She did it last night because it includes the lyric “Do you really wanna know where I was April 29th?” Watch video below.

