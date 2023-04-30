Over the past few years, superproducer Mike Dean has been releasing albums of his own, starting in 2020 with 4:20 and continuing every April since then. This weekend, he released 4:23, which was executive produced by the Weekend and features Abel Tesfaye credits on four different songs: “Artificial Intelligence,” “Defame Moi,” “More Coke!!!,” and “Emotionless.”

Dean has a role in The Idol, the upcoming HBO series that was produced by the Weeknd and Sam Levinson. He produced “Double Fantasy,” the Weeknd’s Idol song that came out last week.

Listen to 4:23 below.

4:23 is out now via MWA Music / Imperial.