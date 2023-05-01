Bachman–Turner Overdrive’s Tim Bachman Dead At 71

Tim Bachman, founding guitarist for Canadian classic rockers Bachman-Turner Overdrive, has died. Tim’s son Ryder Bachman announced his father’s passing on Facebook over the weekend, after posting that Tim had been suffering from brain cancer. Tim Bachman was 71.

Tim Bachman grew up in Winnipeg, and he formed Bachman-Turner Overdrive with his brothers Randy and Robbie, as well as bassist Fred Turner. After playing in a few local bands and spending some time in college, Tim joined his brother Randy in his band Brave Belt as a touring guitarist in 1972. Randy and singer Chad Allan had already quite the Guess Who, another hugely popular Canadian band, and Brave Belt was their next project. Brave Belt broke up shortly after Tim joined the band, and most of its lineup went on to Bachman-Turner Overdrive.

Bachman-Turner Overdrive played a form of pop-heavy, fun-loving hard rock, and they had a huge run of success in the ’70s. Tim played on the band’s first two albums, which included radio-rock staples like “Blue Collar,” “Let It Ride,” and “Takin’ Care Of Business,” and he co-wrote a few songs. By the time that BTO released the #1 hit “You Ain’t Seen Nothing Yet,” Tim was out of the band. Tim parted ways with BTO in 1974, possibly for violating Randy’s rules of conduct for band members. He joined a reunited version of BTO in 1984, and he also led touring versions of BTO in the late ’80s.

In recent years, Tim Bachman was charged twice with sexually assaulting children. He was found not guilty in one case, and in another, the charges were stayed.