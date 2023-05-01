Happy Met Gala Monday! The theme of this year’s Met Gala honors the late designer Karl Lagerfeld, who died in 2019. Officially, the title is: “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty.” Doja Cat attended for the first time this year and came dressed as Lagerfeld’s white Burmese cat, Choupette.

According to Harper’s Bazaar, Doja’s hooded gown is by Oscar de la Renta and features 350,000 silver and white bugle beads (not me just Googling “bugle beads”). Her glam team also did some fancy footwork to make Doja’s face resemble a cat’s.

Anyway, congrats are in order to TikTok trend forecaster Mandy Lee (@oldloserinbrooklyn), who predicted that Doja Cat would be the one to dress up as Choupette.

Doja was not the only one to dress as Choupette — Jared Leto also came to the Met Gala dressed as Lagerfeld’s cat. Only his costume is considerably less glamorous and much furrier. I feel a hot flash coming on just looking at it.

Meanwhile, Choupette’s official Instagram account confirmed today that the kitty would not be in attendance at the gala: “Many people invited me to walk the red carpet of the #METGALA2023 in tribute to Daddy, but we preferred to stay peacefully & cozy at home,” the post reads. “We pay tribute to my Daddy every day since his parting and we are very moved to see one more day dedicated to him.”

@oldloserinbrooklyn Replying to @uneducatedbeast Met Gala 2023 predictions part 2! metgala metgala2023 redcarpet karllagerfeld fashion ♬ original sound – Mandy Lee