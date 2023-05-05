Last year, the Los Angeles singer-songwriter Christian Lee Hutson released his Quitters album. Last month, Fenne Lily, the British musician who’s now based in New York, released her own Big Picture LP. Next week, Hutson and Lily will kick off a co-headlining tour in Santa Ana. To help launch that tour, they’ve gotten together to cover a new wave classic.

“Vacation” was the lead single and title track from the Go-Go’s’ 1982 sophomore album. It’s one of the group’s biggest and best songs — an absolute banger about getting away but missing the person you’ve left back home. Christian Lee Hutson and Fenne Lily have worked together before; two years ago, they covered the La’s’ “There She Goes” on one of Hutson’s Version Suicides covers EPs. Now, they’ve turned “Vacation” into a hushed, chiming folk-pop song, tamping down its energy but bringing out its beauty and longing.

Below, check out the “Vacation” cover, the original Go-Go’s video, and the dates for that Christian Lee Hutson/Fenne Lily tour.

<a href="https://christianleehutson.bandcamp.com/album/vacation">Vacation by Christian Lee Hutson & Fenne Lily</a>

TOUR DATES:

5/11 Santa Ana, CA @ Constellation Room

5/12 Felton, CA @ Felton Music Hall

5/13 San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall

5/15 Seattle, WA @ Neumos

5/16 Portland, Oregon @ Aladdin Theater

5/17 Vancouver, BC @ Hollywood Theatre

5/19 Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court

5/20 Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theater

5/22 Lawrence, KS @ The Bottleneck

5/23 Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line

5/24 Milwaukee, WI @ Back Room at Colectivo Coffee

5/25 Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

5/26 Kalamazoo, MI @ Bell’s Eccentric Cafe

5/27 Toronto, ON @ The Legendary Horseshoe Tavern

5/30 Portsmouth, NH @ 3S Artspace

5/31 Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair

6/02 Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg

6/03 Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

6/04 Washington, DC @ Black Cat

6/05 Durham, NC @ Motorco Music Hall

6/06 Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West

6/07 Nashville, TN @ The Basement East

6/09 Fayetteville, AR @ George’s Majestic Lounge

6/10 Fort Worth, TX @ Tulips

6/11 Austin, TX @ The Parish

6/13 Santa Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf

6/15 Phoenix, AZ @ Rebel Lounge

6/16 West Hollywood, CA @ Troubadour