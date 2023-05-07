Watch Frankie Goes To Hollywood’s Original Lineup Reunite For The First Time In 36 Years

Watch Frankie Goes To Hollywood’s Original Lineup Reunite For The First Time In 36 Years

News May 7, 2023 5:04 PM By James Rettig

Frankie Goes To Hollywood’s original lineup reunited for the first time in 36 years at the opening ceremony for this year’s Eurovision Song Contest, which is taking place in their hometown of Liverpool.

All the classic members of the group were involved this time around: Holly Johnson, Paul Rutherford, Mark O’Toole, Brian Nash, and Peter Gill. Back in the early 2000s, Frankie Goes To Hollywood had a short-lived reunion sans Johnson and Nash. When the reunion was announced last month, Nash said that getting back together “felt like a good thing to do” to pay tribute to their roots.

They only did one song, their 1984 track “Welcome To The Pleasuredome,” and you can check out some video below.

Here’s some footage from their rehearsal that took place yesterday:

