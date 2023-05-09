Lil Yatchy Announces Psych-Rock Tour

Earlier this year, Atlanta rap eccentric Lil Yachty released the wild, divisive psychedelic rock album Let’s Start Here. Yachty is so proud of the record that he’s denigrating all the albums he released before this one, and now he’s taking the record to the stage. Yachty has already performed his rock songs on SNL, and he’ll take his act to a bunch of festivals this summer. After that, Yachty will head out on what he’s calling the Field Trip Tour.

Lil Yachty’s Field Trip Tour will cross North America and Europe. (Sadly, Yachty will not take the wok to Poland.) We’re still waiting to hear who will join Yachty on tour and, maybe even more importantly, who will play in his band. At recent live shows, Yachty has devoted the first half of his set to psych-rock songs, and then he’s gone back to his rap hits for the second half; it’ll be interesting to see if he does the same thing on tour. Check out his tour dates below.

TOUR DATES:

7/08 – London, UK @ Wireless Festival

7/21 – Miami, FL @ Rolling Loud

8/03 – Chicago, IL @ Lollapalooza

8/11 – San Fransisco, CA @ Outside Lands

8/28 – Port Townsend, WA @ THING Music & Arts Festival

9/21 – Washington, DC — Echostage

9/22 – New York, NY — SummerStage in Central Park

9/24 – Philadelphia, PA — The Fillmore

9/25 – Raleigh, NC — The Ritz

9/27 – Montreal, QC — MTELUS

9/29 – Wallingford, CT — The Dome at Oakdale

10/01 – Pittsburgh, PA — Roxian Theatre

10/02 – Toronto, ON — HISTORY

10/04 – Charlotte, NC — The Fillmore Charlotte

10/08 – Indianapolis, IN — Egyptian Room at Old National Centre

10/09 – Nashville, TN — Marathon Music Works

10/11 – New Orleans, LA — The Fillmore

10/25 – Tempe, AZ — Marquee Theatre

10/17 – San Diego, CA — SOMA

10/21 – Vancouver, BC — UBC – Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre

10/22 – Portland, OR — McMenamins Crystal Ballroom

10/26 – Las Vegas, NV — Brooklyn Bowl Las Vegas

10/27 – Salt Lake City, UT — The Complex

10/29 – Denver, CO — Fillmore Auditorium

10/31 – St. Louis, MO — The Pageant

11/02 – Minneapolis, MN — Fillmore

11/04 – Madison, WI — The Sylvee

11/05 – Detroit, MI — The Fillmore

11/22 – Oslo, Norway — Sentrum Scene

11/24 – Stockholm, Sweden — Fryhuset

11/25 – Copenhagen, Denmark — KB Hallen

11/27 – Berlin, Germany — Columbiahalle

11/28 – Cologne, Germany — Palladium

11/30 – Manchester, UK — O2 Victoria Warehouse

12/01 – London, UK — OVO Wembley Arena

12/03 – Glasgow, UK — O2 Academy

12/04 – Birmingham, UK — O2 Academy

12/06 – Paris, France — Salle Pleyel

12/08 – Tilburg, Netherlands — Poppodium013

12/10 – Brussels, Belgium — Ancienne Belgique

12/12 – Barcelona, Spain — Razzmatazz

12/14 – Milan, Italy — Fabrique

12/16 – Zurich, Switzerland — Komplex 457

12/17 – Vienna, Austria — Gasometer