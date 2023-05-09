Lil Yatchy Announces Psych-Rock Tour
Earlier this year, Atlanta rap eccentric Lil Yachty released the wild, divisive psychedelic rock album Let’s Start Here. Yachty is so proud of the record that he’s denigrating all the albums he released before this one, and now he’s taking the record to the stage. Yachty has already performed his rock songs on SNL, and he’ll take his act to a bunch of festivals this summer. After that, Yachty will head out on what he’s calling the Field Trip Tour.
Lil Yachty’s Field Trip Tour will cross North America and Europe. (Sadly, Yachty will not take the wok to Poland.) We’re still waiting to hear who will join Yachty on tour and, maybe even more importantly, who will play in his band. At recent live shows, Yachty has devoted the first half of his set to psych-rock songs, and then he’s gone back to his rap hits for the second half; it’ll be interesting to see if he does the same thing on tour. Check out his tour dates below.
TOUR DATES:
7/08 – London, UK @ Wireless Festival
7/21 – Miami, FL @ Rolling Loud
8/03 – Chicago, IL @ Lollapalooza
8/11 – San Fransisco, CA @ Outside Lands
8/28 – Port Townsend, WA @ THING Music & Arts Festival
9/21 – Washington, DC — Echostage
9/22 – New York, NY — SummerStage in Central Park
9/24 – Philadelphia, PA — The Fillmore
9/25 – Raleigh, NC — The Ritz
9/27 – Montreal, QC — MTELUS
9/29 – Wallingford, CT — The Dome at Oakdale
10/01 – Pittsburgh, PA — Roxian Theatre
10/02 – Toronto, ON — HISTORY
10/04 – Charlotte, NC — The Fillmore Charlotte
10/08 – Indianapolis, IN — Egyptian Room at Old National Centre
10/09 – Nashville, TN — Marathon Music Works
10/11 – New Orleans, LA — The Fillmore
10/25 – Tempe, AZ — Marquee Theatre
10/17 – San Diego, CA — SOMA
10/21 – Vancouver, BC — UBC – Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre
10/22 – Portland, OR — McMenamins Crystal Ballroom
10/26 – Las Vegas, NV — Brooklyn Bowl Las Vegas
10/27 – Salt Lake City, UT — The Complex
10/29 – Denver, CO — Fillmore Auditorium
10/31 – St. Louis, MO — The Pageant
11/02 – Minneapolis, MN — Fillmore
11/04 – Madison, WI — The Sylvee
11/05 – Detroit, MI — The Fillmore
11/22 – Oslo, Norway — Sentrum Scene
11/24 – Stockholm, Sweden — Fryhuset
11/25 – Copenhagen, Denmark — KB Hallen
11/27 – Berlin, Germany — Columbiahalle
11/28 – Cologne, Germany — Palladium
11/30 – Manchester, UK — O2 Victoria Warehouse
12/01 – London, UK — OVO Wembley Arena
12/03 – Glasgow, UK — O2 Academy
12/04 – Birmingham, UK — O2 Academy
12/06 – Paris, France — Salle Pleyel
12/08 – Tilburg, Netherlands — Poppodium013
12/10 – Brussels, Belgium — Ancienne Belgique
12/12 – Barcelona, Spain — Razzmatazz
12/14 – Milan, Italy — Fabrique
12/16 – Zurich, Switzerland — Komplex 457
12/17 – Vienna, Austria — Gasometer