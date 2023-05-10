In June, Pittsburgh Band To Watch Feeble Little Horse will release a new album, Girl With Fish. We’ve already heard lead single “Tin Man,” which dropped in February, and last month they shared the album’s second single, “Steamroller.” Today, Feeble Little Horse are back again with another album preview called “Pocket.”

“For me ‘Pocket’ was a song about being single and not knowing what to do with myself,” Lydia Slocum explains. “I got in the habit of showing someone affection and I liked it but then that ended and I just had all these kisses and hugs burning a hole in my pocket! I felt locked out often and like I was just stuck haunted by my old love and it felt like a dead man that wouldn’t leave me alone because the thoughts of it were so intrusive and repetitive.”

Listen below.

TOUR DATES:

06/10 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Thunderbird ~

06/25 – Washington, DC @ Songbyrd ^

06/27 – Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda’s ^ *

06/28 – Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg ^

06/29 – Cleveland, OH @ Grog Shop ^

06/30 – Chicago, IL @ Schubas Tavern ^

07/02 – Minneapolis, MN @ 7th St Entry ^

07/05 – Seattle, WA @ Barboza ^

07/06 – Portland, OR @ Polaris Hall ^

07/08 – San Francisco, CA @ Rickshaw Stop ^ *

07/09 – Los Angeles, CA @ Zebulon ^ *

07/10 – Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar ^ *

07/12 – Austin, TX @ Mohawk (Indoors) ^

~ w/ Merce Lemon & Gina Gory

^ Full Body 2

* A Country Western

Girl With Fish is out 6/9 via Saddle Creek