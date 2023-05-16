Over the last couple years, Muncie Girls’ Lande Hekt has released two solo albums, 2021’s Going To Hell and 2022’s House Without A View. Today, she’s releasing a new single, “Pottery Class,” a lovely, chiming one about how hard it can be to find a place where you feel welcome.

Hekt is wrapped up in fantasies of moving to the country, to the city, but never landing somewhere that seems right. “We could move to the country and walk across great open land/ But we’d always be worried, people staring at us holding hands,” Hekt sings on it. “We could move to the city, go to shows and join a pottery class/ But you’d always be overwhelmed by everything that moves too fast.” Check it out below.

“Pottery Class” is out now via Get Better Records. A 7″ is due out 6/9 — pre-order that here.