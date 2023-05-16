This week, Erin Birgy is releasing a new Mega Bog album, End Of Everything. She’s shared three singles from it so far, “The Clown,” “Love Is,” and “Cactus People.” Today, Birgy is back with one more track from the album, “All And Everything,” which comes with a video filmed by Birgy, James Krivchenia, and Daniel McIntyre.

Here’s what Birgy had to say of “All And Everything”: “‘All And Everything’ was written immediately after my friend and I stole away to the cemetery to experience our first break in a very long sadness, marching around the dusk and climbing cement burial boxes while basting Franco Battiato and Vangelis at the beginning of our own epic poem together.”

Birgy adds that the video “is loosely based on my visual emotional connection to the book Lavinia by Ursula K. Le Guin, a story of a woman growing up in the ancient, pagan Mediterranean.”

Watch and listen below.

End Of Everything is out 5/19 via Mexican Summer.