Buggin – “Snack Run”

Farrah Skeiky

New Music May 17, 2023 10:44 AM By Tom Breihan

Buggin – “Snack Run”

Farrah Skeiky

New Music May 17, 2023 10:44 AM By Tom Breihan

Next month, the seriously kickass Chicago hardcore band Buggin will release their full-length debut Concrete Cowboys, and we’ve already posted their early songs “All Eyes On You” and “Not Yours.” Those tracks show just how forceful and serious Buggin can be. But Buggin can also write a one-minute rage-out about going to 7-11 to buy chips, and they prove it on the new song “Snack Run.”

Hardcore bands never write songs like “Snack Run” anymore! Everyone’s so serious all the time! “Snack Run,” by contrast, is supreme silliness, the kind of thing that an ’80s hardcore band might’ve done. (Murphy’s Law’s “Quest For Herb” is my immediate reference point here.) The song rocks, too. Bandleader Bryanna Bennett directed the video, which is 67 seconds long but which still has time for a discussion of the merits of Skittles. (Skittles, for the record, are amazing.) Various band members jam Doritos and Cheetos into their faces, and members of Scowl and Zulu show up for cameos. Check it out below.

Concrete Cowboys is out 6/2 on Flatspot Records.

Tom Breihan Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

The Number Ones: Eminem’s “Crack A Bottle” (Feat. Dr. Dre & 50 Cent)

3 days ago 0

The Taylor Swift Live Experience Made Me All Emotional

3 days ago 0

Riot Fest 2023 Lineup Has The Cure, Foo Fighters, Death Cab For Cutie, The Postal Service, & Much More

2 days ago 0

Lil Wayne Ends Tour Closer Early Due To Low Energy Crowd

3 days ago 0

The Number Ones: Flo Rida’s “Right Round” (Feat. Kesha)

19 hours ago 0

more from New Music

Please disable your adblocker or subscribe to ad-free membership to view this article.

Already a VIP? Sign in.

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest