Dinosaur Jr. Announce Where You Been 30th Anniversary Shows

Two years ago, Dinosaur Jr. released a new album, Sweep It Into Space, the latest in a string of albums since the original trio became a going concern again, and they’ve kept up a steady presence on the road. After a run of live dates this summer, Dinosaur Jr. will perform a series of special shows celebrating the 30th anniversary of Where You Been, the band’s sixth overall album and second during their major label era.

It was the first album recorded as a full band with Mike Johnson playing bass after Lou Barlow left the band in 1989, and also the last album that Murph recorded with Dino Jr until 2007. But Barlow, J Mascis, and Murph will all be on-hand to pay tribute to Where You Been, and a press release promises “a spattering of guests and friends to sit in each night.”

They’ll do four nights in London from November 12 through November 15 at the Garage before coming stateside for seven shows at Music Hall Of Williamsburg in Brooklyn, which will take place from December 1 to December 8. Pre-sale tickets will be available starting tomorrow at 10AM EST, and general on-sale will follow on Thursday, May 25. More details here.

Here’s Dinosaur Jr.’s full 2023 itinerary:

06/03 McGill, NV @ Shellraiser Festival

07/06 Milwaukee, WI @ Summerfest

07/21 Washington, DC @ The Anthem ^

07/22 Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE ^

07/23 Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall ^

07/25 Toronto, ON @ Rebel ^

07/27 Louisville, KY @ Iroquois Amphitheatre ^

07/28 Sterling Heights, MI @ Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre ^

07/29 Chicago, IL @ Radius ^

07/30 Indianapolis, IN @ Egyptian Room ^

07/31 Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium ^

08/02 Saint Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre ^

08/03 Cedar Rapids, IA @ McGrath Amphitheatre ^

08/04 Wichita, KS @ Wave ^

08/05 Denver, CO @ The Fillmore Auditorium ^

08/27 Tisbury, MA @ Beach Road Weekend

09/09 Raleigh, NC @ Hopscotch Music Festival

09/16 Wyndham, NY @ Cave Mountain Catskills Music Festival

09/30 Memphis, TN @ Memphis Music Festival

11/12 London, UK @ The Garage

11/13 London, UK @ The Garage

11/14 London, UK @ The Garage

11/15 London, UK @ The Garage

12/01 Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg

12/02 Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg

12/03 Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg

12/05 Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg

12/06 Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg

12/07 Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg

12/08 Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg

^ w/ Clutch & Red Fang