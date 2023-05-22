Blur are back in action, and it feels so good. Last week the Britpop greats announced their first album in eight years, The Ballad Of Darren, and returned to the stage with a homecoming underplay in Colchester featuring new songs and rarely heard classics. They brought some more rarities to another warmup show Sunday at Winter Garden in Eastbourne, as well as a reunion with primary “Parklife” bloke Phil Daniels.

After Modern Life Is Rubbish’s “Villa Rosie” got its live debut in Colchester, three more of the album’s songs made an appearance for the first time in years: “Coping” for the first time since 2003, “Young And Lovely” for the first time since 2014, and “Sunday Sunday” for the first time since 2012. I guess they’re low-key celebrating the record’s 30th anniversary? And yes, Daniels, the esteemed English actor, was on hand to once again get British as fuck on the title track to Blur’s 1994 masterpiece. You love to see it! And you can, just below these words, along with the setlist via setlist.fm.

‘Young and Lovely’ no piano 🥹🥹 📹: vdv.charmlessgirl / Instagram pic.twitter.com/EUkVUwWUd8 — Blur Brasil 🛟 (@blurbrazil) May 22, 2023

SETLIST:

“St. Charles Square”

“There’s No Other Way”

“Popscene”

“Coping”

“Chemical World”

“Young & Lovely”

“Beetlebum”

“Trimm Trabb”

“Villa Rosie”

“Coffee & TV”

“Out Of Time”

“End Of A Century”

“Parklife”

“To The End”

“Sunday Sunday”

“Advert”

“Song 2”

“This Is A Low”

ENCORE:

“Girls & Boys”

“The Narcissist”

“Tender”

“For Tomorrow”

“The Universal”