Militarie Gun are just releasing the songs from their official debut LP Life Under The Gun in order, and why not? The first two, “Do It Faster” and “Very High,” were among the best hardcore-informed pop-rock songs of the year. The album’s third track, “Will Logic,” is another fine example of Ian Shelton shout-singing over violently catchy guitar work and a rhythm section hard enough to crack your skull.

Shelton has this to say about the song:

“Will Logic” is meant to be pure spite, it’s the moment of realization that someone is trying to take advantage of you and deciding you won’t allow it to happen. There’s some melancholy and fatigue in there though, ultimately it’s a desire for the world to be trustworthy.

“Will Logic” arrives with a visual by Militarie Gun’s Will Acuña, which you can watch below.

Life Under The Gun is out 6/23 on Loma Vista.