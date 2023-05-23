Juliana Hatfield has announced a new covers album, Juliana Hatfield Sings ELO, the latest in her series that has also included full-length albums of her covering Olivia Newton-John and the Police. Though she previously teased that she might be doing R.E.M., it looks like she landed on the good ol’ Electric Light Orchestra.

“ELO songs were always coming on the radio when I was growing up. They were a reliable source of pleasure and fascination,” Hatfield said in a press release. “With this album of covers I wanted to get my hands deep into some of the massive ‘70’s hits but I am also shining a light on some of the later work… My task was to try and break all the things down and reconstruct them subtly until they felt like mine.”

First up is her take on “Don’t Bring Me Down.” “ELO’s ‘Don’t Bring Me Down’ is such a solid construction that trying to rework it initially felt like taking a sledgehammer to concrete,” Hatfield noted. “I didn’t worry about matching all the original’s exact sounds and parts, and we even dared a few cymbal crashes (the ELO version has one famously unchanging drum loop–no crashes—from start to finish). This is not a radical reinvention but it is a little more bubbly.”

Listen below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Sweet Is The Night”

02 “Can’t Get It Out Of My Head”

03 “Showdown”

04 “Strange Magic”

05 “Don’t Bring Me Down”

06 “Telephone Line”

07 “Secret Messages”

08 “Bluebird Is Dead”

09 “From The End Of The World”

10 “Ordinary Dream”

Juliana Hatfield Sings ELO is out 11/17 via American Laundromat Records. Pre-order it here. There’s be a 7-inch featuring two more covers: “I’m Alive” and “When I Was A Boy.”