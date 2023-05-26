The great American songwriter Lucinda Wililams just published her memoir Don’t Tell Anybody The Secrets I Told You, and it’s already a New York Times bestseller. Next month, she’ll also release her new album Stories From A Rock N Roll Heart, her first since suffering a debilitating stroke in 2020. Bruce Springsteen and Patti Scialfa appeared on first single “Rock N Roll Heart,” and now Williams has followed that one with a poignant new number called “Where The Song Will Find Me.”

Lucinda Williams sounds truly mythic on “Where The Song Will Find Me,” a ballad that stretches out over six and a half minutes. It’s all about Williams trying to live in the moment, being ready for inspiration to strike. She goes out into the world, and she waits for the songs to find her: “I know they will remind me when they are ready to be found/ They’ll come up behind me, not making a sound.” Check it out below.

Stories From A Rock N Roll Heart is out 6/30 on Highway 20 Records/Thirty Tigers.