Lucinda Williams – “Where The Song Will Find Me”

Danny Clinch

New Music May 26, 2023 11:49 AM By Tom Breihan

Lucinda Williams – “Where The Song Will Find Me”

Danny Clinch

New Music May 26, 2023 11:49 AM By Tom Breihan

The great American songwriter Lucinda Wililams just published her memoir Don’t Tell Anybody The Secrets I Told You, and it’s already a New York Times bestseller. Next month, she’ll also release her new album Stories From A Rock N Roll Heart, her first since suffering a debilitating stroke in 2020. Bruce Springsteen and Patti Scialfa appeared on first single “Rock N Roll Heart,” and now Williams has followed that one with a poignant new number called “Where The Song Will Find Me.”

Lucinda Williams sounds truly mythic on “Where The Song Will Find Me,” a ballad that stretches out over six and a half minutes. It’s all about Williams trying to live in the moment, being ready for inspiration to strike. She goes out into the world, and she waits for the songs to find her: “I know they will remind me when they are ready to be found/ They’ll come up behind me, not making a sound.” Check it out below.

Stories From A Rock N Roll Heart is out 6/30 on Highway 20 Records/Thirty Tigers.

Tom Breihan Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

The Number Ones: The Black Eyed Peas’ “I Gotta Feeling”

3 days ago 0

Noel Gallagher Responds To “Slack-Jawed Fuckwit” Matty Healy Demanding An Oasis Reunion

2 days ago 0

Watch Eric Clapton, Rod Stewart, Ronnie Wood, More Play All-Star Jeff Beck Tribute At Royal Albert Hall

4 days ago 0

Tina Turner Dead At 83

2 days ago 0

Tulsa Emo Band Cliffdiver Almost Killed By Broken Chain Link From Passing Truck

1 day ago 0

more from New Music

Please disable your adblocker or subscribe to ad-free membership to view this article.

Already a VIP? Sign in.

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest