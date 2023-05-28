Morgan Wallen Has Most Weeks At #1 For A Country Album In 31 Years

May 28, 2023

Last week, Morgan Wallen’s One Thing At A Time had the most consecutive weeks at #1 on the Billboard 200 in 25 years after spending 11 weeks in the top spot, a feat he feat he extended this week. It’s the now the most weeks that a country album has spent on the top of the chart in 30 years.

As Billboard notes, Wallen’s One Thing At A Time 12-week reign now surpasses Taylor Swift’s Fearless, which spent 11 weeks on the top of the Billboard 200 from 2008 to 2009. The last album to notch as much time at #1 was Billy Ray Cyrus’ Some Gave All, which spent 17 consecutive weeks at #1 in 1992. This week, One Thing At A Time earned 129,000 equivalent units.

Its 12-week run is the most an album as spent at the top spot since the Titanic soundtrack spent 16 consecutive weeks there in 1998.

