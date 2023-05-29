Watch Foo Fighters Cover Nine Inch Nails’ “March Of The Pigs” At Sonic Temple

News May 29, 2023 12:05 PM By Chris DeVille

Watch Foo Fighters Cover Nine Inch Nails’ “March Of The Pigs” At Sonic Temple

News May 29, 2023 12:05 PM By Chris DeVille

In one of their first shows back since the death of drummer Taylor Hawkins last year, Foo Fighters closed out the Columbus music festival Sonic Temple Sunday night. At recent gigs, Foos have debuted material from new album But Here We Are — due out this Friday — and performed with Hawkins’ son Shane, a callback to their all-star tribute gigs last year. In Columbus, the band covered a bit of “March Of The Pigs” from Nine Inch Nails’ 1994 all-time classic The Downward Spiral. Conveniently, new Foo Fighters drummer Josh Freese used to play in NIN. (Perhaps we should expect Guns N’ Roses, A Perfect Circle, Sublime, or the Offspring covers soon?

Check out footage of the NIN cover below, and don’t miss our review of the new album.

Foo Fighters cover “March of the Pigs” with Josh Freese at Sonic Temple festival
by u/therickyy in nin

Dave Grohl also dedicated “My Hero” to former 120 Minutes host Matt Pinfield, who was standing sidestage:

Related

Premature Evaluation: Foo Fighters But Here We Are
Chris DeVille Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Roger Waters Releases Statement About Berlin Concert Controversy

2 days ago 0

Taylor Swift Releases New Song “You’re Losing Me” And Video For “Karma” Feat. Ice Spice

3 days ago 0

The Number Ones: Britney Spears’ “3”

16 hours ago 0

Watch Keanu Reeves’ Band Dogstar Reunite At BottleRock Festival

2 days ago 0

Lana Del Rey Sang Half A Dozen Songs Live For The First Time At First Show Since 2019

2 days ago 0

more from News

Please disable your adblocker or subscribe to ad-free membership to view this article.

Already a VIP? Sign in.

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest