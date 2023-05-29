Watch Foo Fighters Cover Nine Inch Nails’ “March Of The Pigs” At Sonic Temple

In one of their first shows back since the death of drummer Taylor Hawkins last year, Foo Fighters closed out the Columbus music festival Sonic Temple Sunday night. At recent gigs, Foos have debuted material from new album But Here We Are — due out this Friday — and performed with Hawkins’ son Shane, a callback to their all-star tribute gigs last year. In Columbus, the band covered a bit of “March Of The Pigs” from Nine Inch Nails’ 1994 all-time classic The Downward Spiral. Conveniently, new Foo Fighters drummer Josh Freese used to play in NIN. (Perhaps we should expect Guns N’ Roses, A Perfect Circle, Sublime, or the Offspring covers soon?

Check out footage of the NIN cover below, and don’t miss our review of the new album.

Dave Grohl also dedicated “My Hero” to former 120 Minutes host Matt Pinfield, who was standing sidestage: