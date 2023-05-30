Jordana – “Sparks” (Coldplay Cover)

Late in 2022, the New York-based musician Jordana released a new EP, I’m Doing Well, Thanks For Asking, an endcap to a year that included the release of a new full-length album, Face The Wall. A few months back, she emerged again with “Baby,” a one-off collaboration with the Los Angeles band Inner Wave. Today, she’s shared her cover of Coldplay’s “Sparks,” the Parachutes track that she played on tour a couple years back. Check it out below.

TOUR DATES (w/ Dev Lemons):

09/22 – Washington, DC – Union Stage

09/23 – Philadelphia, PA – Foundry

09/24 – Charlottesville, VA – The Southern

09/26 – Carrboro, NC – Cat’s Cradle (Back Room)

09/27 – Atlanta, GA – The Masquerade (Purgatory)

09/29 – Austin, TX – 3Ten

09/30 – Dallas, TX – Dada

10/03 – Phoenix, AZ – Valley Bar

10/05 – Los Angeles, CA – Roxy

10/06 – Santa Ana, CA – Constellation

10/07 – San Francisco, CA – Bottom of the Hill

10/09 – Portland, OR – Holocene

10/10 – Vancouver, BC – Fox Cabaret

10/11 – Seattle, WA – Barboza

10/13 – Salt Lake City, UT – Kilby

10/14 – Denver, CO – Marquis

10/17 – Minneapolis, MN – 7th St

10/18 – Chicago, IL – SPACE

10/20 – Boston, MA – Brighton Music Hall

10/21 – Brooklyn. NY – Market Hotel

Jordana’s “Sparks” cover is out now.