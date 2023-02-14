Jordana & Inner Wave – “Baby”

New Music February 14, 2023 8:48 AM By Tom Breihan
0

Jordana & Inner Wave – “Baby”

New Music February 14, 2023 8:48 AM By Tom Breihan
0

After a bunch of EPs, the indie rock singer-songwriter Jordana released her debut album Face The Wall last year. A few months ago, she followed that LP with another EP, I’m Doing Well, Thanks For Asking. In a couple of weeks, Jordana will head out on tour with the psychedelically zoned-out Los Angeles band Inner Wave — a band that’s new to me but that’s apparently a big deal on the West Coast. Today, with the tour looming, Jordana and Inner Wave have come together for a new single.

“Baby,” the new single from Jordana and Inner Wave, is a woozy love song built on a drum-machine samba preset and spacey, chiming guitars. There’s a real contrast between Jordana’s whispery coo and the barfly warble of Inner Wave leader Pablo Sotelo. On Instagram, Jordana implies that “Baby” is coming out today specifically for Valentine’s-related purposes. Below, listen to the song and check out the Jordana/Inner Wave tour dates.

TOUR DATES:
2/16 – San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park
2/17 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren
2/18 – Tucson, AZ @ Hotel Congress
2/20 – El Paso, TX @ Lowbrow Palace
2/22 – Austin, TX @ Empire Garage
2/23 – San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger
2/24 – Dallas, TX @ The Studio at the Factory
2/25 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall
2/26 – New Orleans, LA @ Joy Theater
3/01 – Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West
3/03 – Miami, FL @ The Ground
3/05 – Birmingham, AL @ Saturn
3/07 – Lawrence, KS @ The Bottleneck
3/09 – Denver, CO @ Bluebird
3/10 – Fort Collins, CO @ Aggie Theatre
3/12 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Soundwell
3/16 – Las Vegas, NV @ 24 Oxford
3/17 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Novo
3/18 – Pomona, CA @ Fox Theater

Tom Breihan Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Patrick Mahomes Says Coach Andy Reid Threatened To Bench Any Chiefs Player Who Left The Locker Room To Watch Rihanna’s Halftime Show

12 hours ago 0

U2 Announce Achtung Baby Las Vegas Residency — Without Larry Mullen Jr.

2 days ago 0

Watch Rihanna’s Super Bowl Halftime Show

2 days ago 0

Gorillaz Leader Damon Albarn Shares Piano Tribute To Trugoy From De La Soul

1 day ago 0

The Number Ones: Fergie’s “London Bridge”

2 days ago 0

more from New Music

Please disable your adblocker or subscribe to ad-free membership to view this article.

Already a VIP? Sign in.

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest