After a bunch of EPs, the indie rock singer-songwriter Jordana released her debut album Face The Wall last year. A few months ago, she followed that LP with another EP, I’m Doing Well, Thanks For Asking. In a couple of weeks, Jordana will head out on tour with the psychedelically zoned-out Los Angeles band Inner Wave — a band that’s new to me but that’s apparently a big deal on the West Coast. Today, with the tour looming, Jordana and Inner Wave have come together for a new single.

“Baby,” the new single from Jordana and Inner Wave, is a woozy love song built on a drum-machine samba preset and spacey, chiming guitars. There’s a real contrast between Jordana’s whispery coo and the barfly warble of Inner Wave leader Pablo Sotelo. On Instagram, Jordana implies that “Baby” is coming out today specifically for Valentine’s-related purposes. Below, listen to the song and check out the Jordana/Inner Wave tour dates.

TOUR DATES:

2/16 – San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park

2/17 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

2/18 – Tucson, AZ @ Hotel Congress

2/20 – El Paso, TX @ Lowbrow Palace

2/22 – Austin, TX @ Empire Garage

2/23 – San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger

2/24 – Dallas, TX @ The Studio at the Factory

2/25 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall

2/26 – New Orleans, LA @ Joy Theater

3/01 – Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West

3/03 – Miami, FL @ The Ground

3/05 – Birmingham, AL @ Saturn

3/07 – Lawrence, KS @ The Bottleneck

3/09 – Denver, CO @ Bluebird

3/10 – Fort Collins, CO @ Aggie Theatre

3/12 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Soundwell

3/16 – Las Vegas, NV @ 24 Oxford

3/17 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Novo

3/18 – Pomona, CA @ Fox Theater