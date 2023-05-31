In the past week, Noel Gallagher has made headlines for denying a report that Oasis were reuniting and calling Matty Healy a “slack-jawed fuckwit” for demanding a Gallagher brothers reunion. He has a new album with his High Flying Birds, Council Skies, coming out at the end of the week, which is why he’s been fielding so many questions. Today, he’s sharing a new single from Council Skies, “Open The Door, See What You Find,” which features guitar from longtime collaborator Johnny Marr.

“Lyrically, the premise is that, at a certain point in your life you look in a mirror and you see all you’ve ever been and all you’re ever going to be,” Gallagher said of the track in a statement. “It’s about being happy with that. Being happy with where you are in life, with who you are, and where you’re going. Life is good!”

“Open The Door, See What You Find” is the fifth Council Skies single following “Pretty Boy,” “Easy Now,” “Dead To The World,” and the title track.

Listen below.

Council Skies is out 6/2 via Sour Mash Records.