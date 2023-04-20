At the beginning of June, Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds are releasing a new album called Council Skies, whose title was inspired by the artist Pete McKee’s book of the same name. “That’s when the whole concept of the thing started to take shape,” Gallagher said in a press release, per NME. “When I’m back in Manchester you see great swathes of your youth boarded up, gone… it’s a stark reminder that you should try to take it all in while it’s still there.”

We’ve heard a handful of tracks from Council Skies already — “Pretty Boy,” “Easy Now,” and “Dead To The World” — and today Gallagher has shared the album’s title track. Check it out below.

Council Skies is out 6/2 via Sour Mash Records. It’s no AISIS, but what is?